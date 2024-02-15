Valentine's surprise! $1 million winning ticket inside Massachusetts man's card from mom

Tyngsboro man wins $1M prize on scratch ticket sent by mother for Valentine's Day

Tyngsboro man wins $1M prize on scratch ticket sent by mother for Valentine's Day

Tyngsboro man wins $1M prize on scratch ticket sent by mother for Valentine's Day

BOSTON – It was a Valentine's Day a Massachusetts man will never forget as he won $1 million on a lottery ticket that was inside a card his mother gave him.

Matthew Broadley of Tyngsboro received the card and two "$4,000,000 Jumbo Cash" scratch tickets on Tuesday, a day before Valentine's Day.

Matthew Broadley of Tyngsboro with his $1 million scratch ticket winnings. Massachusetts Lottery

The second ticket featured the major prize.

"Thanks, mom!" Broadley said while claiming his prize at lottery headquarters in Dorchester on Valentine's Day.

Broadley opted to receive a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

The ticket was purchased at Lakeview General Store in Tyngsboro. The store will be given a $10,000 bonus for the sale.