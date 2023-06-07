Check your tickets: $250,000 in Mass Lottery prizes set to expire
BOSTON - A quarter of a million dollars in lottery prizes is about to expire.
The Massachusetts State Lottery says there are two unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prizes, and one $50,000 Powerball ticket that still have to be collected.
Take a look at the winning numbers below, and where the tickets were sold.
If the prizes aren't claimed within one year of the drawing the money will be distributed to cities and towns across the state.
