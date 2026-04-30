New Keno scratch ticket coming to Massachusetts Lottery

Keno and scratch tickets are by far the biggest money makers for the Massachusetts State Lottery. Now the lottery is preparing to launch a new game that combines the two.

The new $5 Keno instant ticket game will hit stores on May 12. The Lottery says it works like any other scratch ticket, but it's designed to mirror the experience of the popular monitor game.

The game features a top prize of $1 million - just like Keno - and bonus spots that can reveal wins of $25, $100 or $450. Also like Keno, there are 3X, 4X, 5X and 10X prize multipliers.

The new Keno scratch ticket Massachusetts State Lottery

This is the second time the Lottery has tried a Keno-themed instant ticket game; the last time was in 1996.

Scratch ticket sales were down $10.9 million this March compared to March of 2025. The Lottery attributed a drop in scratch ticket revenue to more people claiming grand prizes. Keno sales were up $677,796 for the month compared to March 2025.

Overall, scratch tickets and Keno make up nearly 90% of Massachusetts lottery sales.

Another lottery offering, Mega Millions, has seen a 24% drop in sales since the multi-state game switched formats to make tickets more expensive.

The Lottery is also rolling out its latest $50 scratch ticket. Unlike previous $50 tickets that offered jackpots of up to $25 million, the grand prize for "$500,000 Frenzy" is half a million dollars. But the Lottery says the ticket offers the "best chance to win $500, $5,000 or $500,000 in MA lottery history."