6 Massachusetts communities impacted by trash strike file lawsuit against Republic Services

Six communities across Massachusetts impacted by the ongoing trash collector strike filed a complaint in Salem Superior Court Thursday morning asking a judge to put an end to it.

"We filed a suit to try and get some relief from the court to require Republic to pick up our trash and recycling," said Beverly Mayor Michael Cahill.

Strike began on July 1

The complaint included Canton, Danvers, Gloucester, Beverly, Peabody and Malden. Thursday marked 17 days since the communities received regular trash removal services after union workers walked off the job July 1, demanding better pay and benefits from Republic Services.

"Residents can't do this any longer. Our cities and towns can't handle this any longer," said Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey. "It's a public safety issue. Republic's got to get back to the negotiating table."

In response to public scrutiny, Republic Services released a statement Thursday emphasizing their commitment to reaching a strong labor agreement that benefits employees and customers.

"Regarding the lawsuit filed today, it is disappointing that these six communities have taken this route as we continue to work with our municipal partners to address their needs," the statement said.

Residents, businesses impacted

For nearly three weeks, Beverly resident and business owner Alex Weatherup says his trash has been piling up. "It does not smell good in my apartment right now. It's hot, it's smelly, and it's not great," he said.

Paul Guanci echoed that sentiment saying, "It has affected our business; we've actually rented a big dumpster out back for just our recycling."

Back in June, Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga and Beverly Mayor Mike Cahlil say Republic warned them of a potential strike.

Promises "unfulfilled" mayor says

However, Cahill says, "They said they were trying their best to avoid it but if one happened that we didn't have to worry. They promised that they were a big national company, that they would have resources in our communities to pick up our trash and recycling."

"There were promises made leading up to the strike and there have been promises made and unfulfilled since the strike," Verga added.

Both mayors told WBZ that they've been in contact with local reps from the company but have yet to hear from the CEO directly.

"Our health director went around yesterday with our inspectors and took pictures of about 25 dumpsters that were full and overflowing," Cahill said.

To get rid of the trash, Weatherup hired a private collection service. "We had to call junk removal services to take out trash for the condos, the shop, the restaurant," he said.

And while the extra business has benefitted Jared Epstein's junk collection service, he says "You know, not ideal for our community."

It's helpful for now, but Mayor Cahill says it's no permanent solution. "Fourteen thousand customers. There's no way any small businessperson can do that," he said.

A hearing for the lawsuit is expected to be held on Monday at 2 p.m.