Massachusetts Rep. John Lawn loses license for 45 days after drunk driving arrest

State Rep. John Lawn changes plea to guilty in drunk driving case and apologizes outside court

Massachusetts State Representative John Lawn will lose his license for 45 days after changing his plea in his drunk driving case.

Lawn initially entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment in Boston Municipal Court Thursday morning. Then, once cameras left the courtroom, he returned and admitted to sufficient facts, which is essentially agreeing there's enough evidence for a conviction without actually pleading guilty.

Lawn, a 56-year-old Democrat from Watertown, is accused of driving drunk through Beacon Hill near the State House early Wednesday morning. Police said he crashed into a parked pickup truck, drove off and then ran two stop signs. When an officer pulled him over, Lawn's eyes "were glassy and bloodshot, and his speech was slurred," according to a Boston police report.

The judge told the lawmaker that he would not treat him different than any other criminal defendant.

Lawn was given one year of probation for operating under the influence and six months for leaving the scene but they will run concurrently. That means he will spend one year total on probation. If Lawn reoffends during that year, his charges will turn into a conviction.

The judge also revoked Lawn's driver's license for 45 days, which is standard for a first-time OUI offense. He will pay $550 in fines and undergo alcohol treatment and education.

Massachusetts State Rep. John Lawn in court in Boston on July 17, 2025. CBS Boston

Rep. John Lawn apologizes

Outside the courtroom, Lawn apologized to his friends, family and constituents in a statement.

"I feel terrible. I will do all I can to make sure that I live a better life, a healthier life and make sure nothing like this ever happens again," said Lawn. He then left without taking any questions from reporters.

The Massachusetts Republican Party is calling on Lawn to resign. House Speaker Ron Mariano said in a statement that he was "very disappointed to learn of this news" and said Lawn told him he'll work to make sure this doesn't happen again.

Lawn is the chair of the Joint Committee on Health Care Financing. He was first elected in 2011.