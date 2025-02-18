Boston emergency rooms full as ice-related injuries increase, doctor says

Icy, slippery sidewalks are posing problems for walkers across the greater Boston area.

Following several days of snow and rain, residents are raising concerns about dangerous conditions.

Massachusetts ice injuries

Dani Guibord of Somerville was walking to a friend's house on Saturday night when she took a fall on an icy sidewalk.

"I slipped and I fell and I broke my elbow. I went to the ER, and now I can't move my arm at all," Guibord said.

And now, with such a high volume of cases, she is stuck waiting days to see a specialist.

Boston emergency rooms full

Dr. Timothy Foster is an orthopedic surgeon with Mass General Brigham who also works at Newton Wellesley Hospital. He told WBZ-TV that emergency rooms and specialist offices across the city are packed full of patients who suffered a slip and fall.

"Our emergency rooms are full," Foster said. "We've got walk-in orthopedic clinics at Mass General Brigham, those are full as well with sprains, strains and fractures."

Foster is advising people to walk with caution and take small steps when encountering ice.

Guibord, who is originally from Maine, is no stranger to walking in winter weather. She said she even had on snow boots to brave the icy conditions, but even that extra preparation did not keep her safe.

Now she's speaking out in the hopes that sharing her experience can keep more people safe.

"My cautionary tale is to stay inside when you can, cancel plans if you need to," she said. "It's pretty rough out here."

She posted about her fall on Facebook, only to receive dozens of responses from people sharing similar experiences.

"Some people have worse injuries than me, so I'm pretty lucky to be in fairly good shape now," Guibord said.

Guibord is set to meet with a specialist on Thursday and hopes to make a speedy recovery.