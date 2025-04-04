Massachusetts shoppers spending with caution as tariffs go into effect

Massachusetts shoppers scramble for purchases as tariffs go into effect

It's not uncommon to see overflowing carriages cruising out of Costco, one after another. But Friday night, for many shoppers, the routine errand of scanning the aisles and checking their receipts came with some extra consideration.

"I said 'why are the racks like empty? What's going on? Is there a tornado or something like that?' He said, 'maybe because of the tariffs,'" Jocelyn Hubbard said of her conversation with her husband.

President Trump's 10% across-the-board tariff on all nearly imports goes into effect Saturday, with added reciprocal tariffs starting next week.

"Before you're just looking for the price. Now you're looking at OK where's this coming from?" Hubbard said.

Price hikes expected

With price hikes expected on everything from pantry essentials to big ticket purchases manufactured abroad, the weekly bulk shop, could get even bulkier.

"Just on our way over here we were talking about it that we should buy some rice. We get rice that's made in Thailand. We don't really need it right now but we're going to buy it," one woman said.

The president promises the plan protects American families and workers - many of whom already live paycheck to paycheck.

"I also think this is a pretty good lesson in you get what you vote for. This is what we voted for. It's terrible but it's exactly what everyone who knew anything predicted, so here we are," said Todd Thompson.

"We don't want the panic"

In a new poll by YouGov, 67% of American adults said they do think the price of items they typically purchase will increase. Still, these shoppers in Dedham are trying to spend with caution.

"We don't want the panic idea to set in either because that happened before after COVID, toilet paper and all the stuff. You don't really want that to happen, but we are thinking about it as we shop," the woman added.

It could take weeks or months to feel the full ripple effects across the supply chain... leaving some consumers to wonder how a tighter wallet could impact summer travel or other warm weather fun.