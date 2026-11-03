Maura Healey looks for second term as Massachusetts governor in race with Republican Mike Minogue

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is looking for a second term this Election Day in her race against Republican challenger Mike Minogue.

Healey voted at Hardy Elementary School in Arlington Tuesday morning. Minogue cast his ballot during the early voting period.

The governor has led Minogue by wide margins in the polls leading up to the election, which also included independent candidate Andrea James.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and her Republican challenger Mike Minogue at WBZ-TV on Oct. 8, 2026. CBS Boston

Minogue, a U.S. Army veteran and former CEO of the medical device company Abiomed, won the Republican nomination and spent millions of his personal fortune on the campaign, which became contentious at times.

Healey repeatedly linked him to President Donald Trump because of Minogue's fundraising for the president in 2024.

Minogue hammered Healey for her role in the state's affordability crisis in two TV debates, including one at WBZ.

The two also sparred over proposals to suspend the state's gas tax and an endorsement from the Massachusetts State Police union. Minogue claimed the union endorsed Healey for a better contract. Healey called that "lies and nonsense" and the union demanded an apology from Minogue. Minogue later said his concerns were with Healey, not the troopers.

Minogue was on a joint ticket with New Bedford City Councilor Shawn Oliver who ran for lieutenant governor. Oliver suspended his campaign last month after he was charged in a drunk driving crash on Oct. 17. Minogue said, if elected, Oliver would not be his lieutenant governor.

Healey was the first woman to be elected governor in Massachusetts in 2022 and joined Oregon's Tina Kotek as the first two openly lesbian governors in the United States. Healey previously served as the state's attorney general for two terms.