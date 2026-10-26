Healey calls Minogue claim that Mass. State Police union gave endorsement for better contract "lies and nonsense"

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey responded to her Republican challenger Mike Minogue Monday, a day after he suggested the state police union endorsed her in exchange for a better contract.

Minogue made the accusation over the weekend in a Facebook post. He asked, "Maura Healey - did you cut a deal with the State Troopers for an endorsement as Governor?"

State Police Association of Massachusetts president Brendan Murphy called Minogue's allegation "categorically false."

Healey was asked about the accusation during an event in Framingham Monday.

"The state police spoke to that I saw. I'm proud to have the support of law enforcement and the support of four police organizations I've received support from in this race. That is about my work as somebody who has worked with, alongside, and supported the men and women of law enforcement throughout my career as attorney general and now as governor. And so I support the work they do every day," Healey said.

"That's just more lies and nonsense from Mike Minogue and his campaign. But I stand by the work we've done with law enforcement."

On Monday, Minogue released a new statement, saying that his concerns are directed at Healey, not Massachusetts State Police troopers

"Let me be clear: Our State Troopers deserve a fair contract, competitive compensation, and our full support and respect. What they don't deserve is the perception that their contract could be tied to a political endorsement." Minogue said. "These men and women deserve better."

Murphy said Sunday in response to Minogue's post that the union stands by its endorsement of Healey.

"Accusing our members of corruption without evidence is reckless, and we will not allow their integrity or the contract they earned to be smeared for political gain," he said.

The governor's race between Healey and Minogue will be determined on Election Day, next Tuesday, Nov. 3.