Mass. state police union responds to Minogue suggesting they traded Healey endorsement for better contract

The Massachusetts State Police union is demanding Republican candidate for governor Mike Minogue apologize for suggesting the union traded an endorsement of Gov. Maura Healey for a better contract.

Minogue posted on Facebook Saturday questioning whether Healey made a deal with the union in exchange for their endorsement in the upcoming election.

"Maura Healey - did you cut a deal with the State Troopers for an endorsement as Governor?" the post reads. "Is this new contract funded in the supplemental budget ? If so- exchanging a political endorsement for a taxpayer contract and withholding announcement until after election is illegal."

President of the State Police Association of Massachusetts Brendan Murphy released a statement Sunday denying the suggestion.

"Mike Minogue's allegation that the State Police Association of Massachusetts exchanged its endorsement for a contract is categorically false," he said in the statement. "Accusing our members of corruption without evidence is reckless, and we will not allow their integrity or the contract they earned to be smeared for political gain."

In Minogue's post, the candidate questioned if the union agreed to a deal with Healey which would see state police officers get raises totaling 18% over three years. Murphy denied this in the statement, saying their agreement provides raises totaling 11% over three years, consistent with other state unions.

"Our members earned this contract through their service and sacrifice," Murphy said. "They find missing children, investigate homicides, respond to dangerous emergencies and put their lives on the line to protect people they have never met. Their compensation should not become a political weapon for a candidate seeking to attack the governor."

Murphy added that the union stands by their endorsement of Healey.

"Mr. Minogue is free to disagree with our endorsement," Murphy said. "He should correct his false allegations and apologize to the men and women of the Massachusetts State Police for questioning their integrity and using the contract they earned in an attempt to score political points."

WBZ-TV reached out to Healey's campaign for comment but have not heard back.