Should Massachusetts put the gas tax on hold as prices surge? What Gov. Healey and Republican candidates say.

These days just about everyone is bothered by the budget busting costs of gas and groceries. Lately, Abbie Nakomma, a financial advisor, has been fixated on his own finances. He's buying less at the grocery store and trying to take shorter rides to save on gas.

"I have had to cut some of the things that I used to buy so that I can balance my budget," said Nakomma as he pumped gas in Waltham, Massachusetts.

When we look at gas prices, we see the big number that is getting bigger by the day. But a small number hidden within that is a constant. It's the gas tax. In Massachusetts, the gas tax is 24 cents on every gallon. The federal tax adds another 18 cents.

So, if you pump $15 into your car, $3.60 will go directly to the state. But what if it went back into your pocket instead? What if Massachusetts lawmakers suspended the state gas tax?

It would help Ashley Doak who has a three-week-old baby and a toddler at home.

"Obviously paying for groceries and childcare is really expensive," Doak said. "So, anything that could help would be great."

Georgia just paused its gas tax for 60 days. Connecticut's governor has proposed a suspension of its tax.

Gov. Maura Healey on gas prices

Should we do the same in Massachusetts? This is an election year, so gas prices and the gas tax have become an issue. Governor Maura Healey and the three Republican candidates hoping to take her job are bringing politics to the pump.

WBZ-TV asked Gov. Healey on March 10 if she would consider putting the tax on hold. She didn't directly answer the question. Instead, she steered the conversation to President Trump and the Iran War.

"My biggest concern right now is that President of the United States, as Commander in Chief, needs to do his job," said Healey.

Later that day, WBZ-TV emailed the governor's office asking again about the possibility of suspending the tax.

They sent a statement back that once again didn't answer the question:

"After making life harder and more expensive for Americans over the past year with his tariffs and other damaging policies, President Trump's war on Iran is now causing gas and home heating oil prices to skyrocket. The real solution here is that President Trump needs to be focused on keeping Americans safe and lowering costs," the statement said.

On Friday, WBZ-TV's Jon Keller asked Gov. Healey again about the gas tax and she answered. "I just don't think it's going to get us very far right now in the overall picture," she said.

Republican candidates on suspending gas tax

We then asked the three Republicans who might face Healey in this year's election.

Brian Shortsleeve said, "We should suspend the gas tax. I have called for suspending it until the cost of gas gets below $2.50 a gallon this would provide families immediate relief."

Mike Kenneally said, "Sure let's suspend the gas tax, but we have to get after some of these really important root cause issues and get serious about it. And I'll tell you what, she (Healey) can blame the federal government all she wants, but we are third highest on energy costs. That's on us."

Candidate Mike Minogue sent a statement saying he supported a pause on the tax. "It's a shame we have to take these short-term measures to make up for Governor Healey's failures," Minogue said.

Gas tax revenue

So, what's the downside of pushing pause?

The gas tax usually brings in about $600 million in revenue per year. The money pays for the construction and repair of roads and bridges.

Will it happen? Probably not.

In 2022, when gas prices pushed past $5 a gallon, then Governor Charlie Baker proposed a gas tax suspension. The legislature voted it down. In fact, since the gas tax was adopted in 1929, Massachusetts has never suspended the gas tax.

If you have a question you'd like us to look into, please email questioneverything@cbsboston.com.