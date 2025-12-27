Storm could bring freezing rain and icy conditions to parts of Massachusetts overnight Sunday

By Meteorologist Dan Brown, WBZ-TV

A storm could bring freezing rain to parts of Massachusetts overnight Sunday, causing icy conditions.

Sunday will begin with plenty of sunshine despite the frigid temperatures. As the day progresses, temperatures will rise into the 30s and 40s before the rain hits.

The WBZ weather team is issuing a Next Weather Alert for freezing rain for Sunday night through Monday morning. This storm comes soon after a snowstorm covered Massachusetts communities with inches of snow.

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

The system is most likely to target outside of the 128 and into the Merrimack River valley. Although we get a break from the frigid temperatures, it will be just cold enough for the precipitation to start as freezing rain. It may last for a few hours, leading to icy surfaces which should be treated with salt, sand, or ice melt.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Late Sunday night into Monday morning, temperatures will increase, causing the icy precipitation to change to plain rain.

WBZ-TV weather graphic.

Gusty winds to return

In fact, Monday is looking mild, with temperatures spiking into the 40s to near 50. There will be showery rains throughout the day before a cold front moves through late in the day.

The cold front will dry us out but also bring back the gusty winds and frigid temperatures. Tuesday looks to continue with cold weather, highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. But wind chills will make it feel like the single digits and teens.

Luckily, New Year's Eve is looking dry and a bit warmer than it was at the beginning of the week.