Some areas of Massachusetts will get a taste of summer this week. Maps show where temperatures could top 80.

Many people in Massachusetts will be getting their first real taste of summer this week. While temperatures have largely been above average since the beginning of March, there haven't been many real warm days. Boston has had just two days in the 70s thus far and inland locations (away from sea breezes) a few more.

As usual, widespread and prolonged summer-like weather is very hard to come by this time of year around here. You can blame the ocean. The thing that draws so many folks to New England and gives us such joy in the summertime can be an absolute party-pooper in the spring.

While the rest of the country heats up so quickly and easily, there is a battle going on in New England. In short, it is nearly impossible to get a day in April where everyone is in the 70s or 80s. If the winds blow from the south or southwest, the South Coast/Cape get the cold, ocean air. If the winds blow from the east, forget it; we are lucky to get out of the 40s. If the winds don't blow or are light, sea breezes develop, stunting any warming, especially close to the coast.

This week is definitely going to be one of THOSE weeks. Sea breezes, backdoor cold fronts, periods of marine air-induced low clouds and fog, and on top of that, a daily shower/storm threat. Yet, for a large portion of our area, this will be the warmest week yet.

Isn't New England weather fun. Let's go day by day:

Tuesday

The warmest day of the week overall with several inland towns topping 80 degrees.

A south-southeast wind will keep the South Coast, Cape and Islands in the 50s and 60s.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Along the east coast, temperatures will warm to 70 or a bit higher before dropping back in the afternoon.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Tuesday also brings a decent shot of some late day showers and thunderstorms. Watch out between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. for some heavy downpours and perhaps, a few isolated severe thunderstorms.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Wednesday

More clouds around than Tuesday so temperatures are not as high.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

We could still reach mid to upper 70s west of 495, but areas inside of 495 and 128 look to be stuck in the 60s.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

There is also a chance of an isolated shower or storm here and there, likely nothing quite as organized or strong as Tuesday.

Thursday/Friday

Generally, the end of the week looks much the same...best chance of warmer temperatures (70s/80s) is inland, with a fairly high risk of cooler, onshore winds in eastern areas.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Also, both days carry a slight risk of a passing shower or storm.

The weekend

At this point, it looks like temperatures will be much cooler across the area by this weekend.

Saturday will almost certainly be a cooler day with lots of low clouds and temperatures stuck in the 50s.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Sunday has a chance of being warmer, but it all depends on the timing of a cold front, stay tuned!

Marathon Monday forecast

Looks like the coldest day of the entire forecast.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Currently we are forecasting mid to upper 40s for high temperatures with a very gusty, westerly wind making it feel like the 30s.