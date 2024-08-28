Hundreds of Massachusetts truck, school bus drivers receive notice their CDL was revoked

BOSTON - Walter McCloskey always conducts a truck safety inspection before he gets behind the wheel. McCloskey has been driving for 14 years and loves every minute of being out on the road. "I would do this job for free," McCloskey said. "I love just driving the truck on a beautiful day with beautiful scenery."

Last week McCloskey said he got a notice from the Registry of Motor Vehicles, telling him that his commercial driver's license was being revoked on August 29th for violations he got nearly 30 years ago.

RMV used lifetime lookback

With his livelihood threatened, McCloskey says he thought it was a mistake or a computer glitch. But after calling the RMV he was told it was not a mistake and the agency was using what it called a lifetime lookback.

"There's no statute of limitations, there's no due process," McCloskey said. "You know there's no hearing before, you just strip someone of their ability to pay for their mortgage, their kids' tuition, their health insurance. You just take it all away with one week's notice."

McCloskey isn't alone. The I-Team has learned that the same letter went to 482 truck drivers and school bus operators.

School bus drivers impacted

Tom Hamilton is Executive Director of the School Transportation Association of Massachusetts. He says the notices came as a surprise to their members too, and the timing couldn't be worse. "It's the worst possible week of the season of the year to do it, schools are starting this week," Hamilton said. "Not knowing how many were actual bus drivers... we're about 1,200 drivers short as it is. You're just going to devastate kids getting picked up at the bus stop."

The Registry began the lifetime lookback of violations after a truck driver whose license should have been suspended was involved in the 2019 crash in New Hampshire that left seven members of a Marine motorcycle club dead. Since then, hundreds have had their licenses suspended or revoked.

"Lawful but awful"

Attorney Brian Simoneau represents clients at RMV hearings and calls what the Registry is doing "lawful but awful."

"It's technically legal but it's not right. These sanctions are unbelievably harsh. They're draconian. The fix is to change the law. It's not federal law, it's state law that's operating to take these people's livelihoods away from them."

RMV puts revocations on hold

After an outcry from bus and truck drivers, the Registry put the revocations on hold.

Registry spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard sent a statement to the I-Team:

"The RMV recently conducted a comprehensive review of commercial driver's license (CDL) eligibility and identified CDL holders with major offenses, including convictions for operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs. As a result, a number of drivers were recently informed that their CDLs were being downgraded. We understand the burden this places on impacted drivers and so we are holding the disqualification to provide time for drivers to pursue a hearing and appeal, if they choose. Safety on the roads is always our top priority, and we are committed to working with drivers through this process."

McCloskey says he's already filed for a hearing and got his court records dating back to 1995 that show one case was dismissed and in another he was found not guilty.

"This temporary stay of the suspension has allowed me to at least take a deep breath for now," McCloskey said, "but I'm still anxious and worried that I'm going to be out of a job and out of a career."

With the revocations on hold, drivers can continue to work and keep their commercial driver's licenses. The RMV says the drivers have until the middle of November to apply for a hearing which could take months.

