Gubernatorial candidates make final pitches before Massachusetts primary

BOSTON - Former President Trump's voice rang out in the Elks Lodge in West Roxbury, Monday evening. Trump participated in a short call or "tele-rally" for Geoff Diehl, the Republican candidate for governor of Massachusetts whom Trump endorsed.

"Everybody to go and vote for a really incredible champion for your rights and your values and your jobs and the next governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Geoff Diehl," the former President said on the call.

Diehl, who is a former state representative, painted the endorsement as a positive for his campaign.

"When you have the former president in a republican primary giving you his blessing and letting people know that he trusts my vision to make Massachusetts a stronger state for the people of the Commonwealth, that was exciting," Diehl said.

Diehl's opponent, political newcomer and businessman Chris Doughty honed his closing message by positioning himself in the center.

"It has felt to me that the citizens were looking for a pragmatic, reasonable candidate that comes from the private sector," Doughty said after greeting people at a Labor Day Rally in Marlboro.

On the other side, Attorney General Maura Healey is running unopposed as the Democratic candidate for governor. She told reporters she is "nothing like" the republicans who she is running against.

"Whether it's fighting for access to reproductive justice and abortion, fighting to address climate issues, standing up for consumers," Healey said.

Despite primary day coming after a holiday and in what is expected to be dreary whether, WBZ Political Analyst Jon Keller said the rain may not dampen votes.

"According to the secretary of state's estimates, over 1.1 million people are going to be voting tomorrow. That would be the highest turnout for the state primaries in over 30 years," Keller said.