Mass. RMV drops case against Virginia man after threatening to suspend his license

Virginia man gets 60-day extension from RMV to get Massachusetts registration

BOSTON - The RMV has dropped its case against a Virginia man after threatening to suspend his license if he did not register his car in Massachusetts.

The driver, named Ben, lives and works in Virginia. He came to visit his friends in Jamaica Plain for a month last year and parked on the street.

The RMV threatened to take away his driver's license if he did not register his car in Massachusetts. After speaking with WBZ, the RMV gave him a 60-day extension, and he appealed.

After a hearing, the RMV determined Ben does not hold residency in Massachusetts.

In a letter, the RMV Enforcement Services Unit said, "The pending suspension has been removed from your record and your driving privileges in MA remain active."

Ben says he got two parking tickets during his visit to Boston and blamed a "nosy neighbor" for reporting him to the RMV.