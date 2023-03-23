Virginia man says RMV is forcing him to register his car in Massachusetts after visit last year

BOSTON - A Virginia man says the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is threatening to take away his driver's license if he doesn't register and get Massachusetts plates. But the only problem is, he doesn't even live here.

What started as a fun visit to Boston last fall has turned into a nightmare bureaucratic battle between Ben and RMV.

"It's really frustrating," said Ben, who did not want his last name used. "I think I've made 100 calls and emails. I've been trying everything I can think of."

Ben lives and works in Virginia. He came to visit his friends in Jamaica Plain for a month with his car and he parked on the street.

Ben says he got two parking tickets during his visit.

"I guess a nosy neighbor called the RMV tipline saying my car was parked on the street for too long," said Ben.

Now he says, the RMV is forcing him to register his car in Massachusetts and get a second license plate by Friday March 24, otherwise, according to a letter from Mass DOT Enforcement Services, his right to drive in Massachusetts will be suspended.

The suspension will be reported in Virginia, which could also revoke his license there in his home state.

He says he even had a hearing with the enforcement unit, and they were adamant he has to dual register.

"If you're not going to operate it well, you have to leave people alone," said Ben. "In this case I don't live in Massachusetts, I don't have an address in Massachusetts, I don't work in Massachusetts and yet somehow, I'm in this big trouble. It makes no sense."

Other out of state drivers agree with Ben's frustrations.

They argue that thousands of visitors drive to Massachusetts for long stretches, and many don't even bother registering their cars after 30 days as the law requires.

"Makes no sense, I'm not paying for it," said another driver, Ben Rovnak. "I live in another state and I'm visiting why should I have to register my car the state I'm visiting? It makes no sense, it's just for the money obviously."

"But you don't need to make money that way especially for someone that was just visiting. I think that's definitely kind of ridiculous," said Kiley Prunty.

Ben's only other option now is to appeal the decision, but that process will take longer than his Friday deadline.

He just wants someone with the RMV to listen to his case.

"If my license gets suspended, I honestly don't know what I'm going to do," said Ben.

WBZ reached out to the RMV, and officials said they are currently thoroughly researching the case and will provide information as soon as it becomes available.

They add, the RMV is dedicated to serving its customers and will continue to work through all questions or clarifications that may be needed on its programs.