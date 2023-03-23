RMV gives Virginia man 60-day extension to register car in Massachusetts

BOSTON - A man from Virginia, who says the RMV is forcing him to register his car in Massachusetts, has received a 60-day extension.

Ben, who did not want his last name used, lives and works in Virginia. He came to visit his friends in Jamaica Plain for a month last year and parked on the street.

The RMV threatened to take away Ben's driver's license if he didn't register his car in Massachusetts by Friday.

The RMV said under state law, anyone who uses a vehicle in Massachusetts on any 30 days of the year, for any reason, is required to register their vehicle in the state.

"Technically this applies to millions of people, and just because some nosy neighbor snitched on me, I'm now caught up in this," Ben told WBZ-TV. "There's no way they can apply this to everyone. It's crazy and really frustrating."

Ben now has 60 days to register his car in Massachusetts and get a second license plate, otherwise his right to drive in Massachusetts will be suspended. The suspension will be reported in Virginia.

The extension gives Ben more time to appeal the decision, which he says he will do.