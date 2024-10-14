Mass General Brigham postpones all elective surgeries due to lack of IV fluid

BOSTON - Mass General Brigham is postponing elective procedures through at least Wednesday this week, leaving many patients wondering what new factors they will have to consider when rescheduling.

IV fluid plant shut down by Hurricane Helene

After Hurricane Helene shut down an IV fluid manufacturing plant in North Carolina, Mass General Brigham is only receiving 40% of their usual supply - critical for delivering hydration and medication to patients.

"We use in the area of hundreds of thousands of liters of these fluids across our entire system each month, and so even little bits of conservation make a big difference in terms of preserving our supply," explained Dr. Paul Biddinger, who is the chief preparedness and continuity officer for Mass General Brigham.

IV fluids are still readily available for emergency patients and those who are admitted. But conservation measures have been the focus this month; things like: patients who can - drinking to hydrate, not prepping new IV bags "just in case," and now holding off on surgeries that aren't urgent.

Several of Alex Weingart's cases in the OR were canceled. He is a medical device expert who provides technical support to surgeons.

Overwhelming for patients

Healthcare workers know how overwhelming this is for patients, especially for the elderly, those with special needs, or where there is a language barrier.

"The mental toll in preparing for surgery is incommunicable and it's something that's unique for every person. To be in that mindset where you're going to those preoperative appointments and getting ready for surgery, which takes guts and courage and then to have that taken away from you, is a significant setback," Weingart said.

Baxter International, which supplies 60% of the nation's IV fluids, hopes to restart production at its North Carolina plant in phases by the end of the year. Mass General Brigham said finding a new supplier can be tricky - since those distributors want to prioritize their existing customers.