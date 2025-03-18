Mass General Brigham will spend $400 million on cancer care in wake of layoffs

Eating yogurt may help to lower your cancer risk, study says

Mass General Brigham said Tuesday it will invest $400 million on cancer care, not long after announcing layoffs that impacted hundreds of workers in Massachusetts.

Plans call for extensive renovations of some floors at Brigham and Women's Hospital buildings in Longwood and Jamaica Plain to create a "state-of-the-art outpatient clinical space for Mass General Brigham Cancer." The company also says it will "recruit top oncologists" and "invest in key staff roles" as part of its efforts.

The work is expected to be done before Mass General Brigham's current cancer care partnership with Dana-Farber ends in the fall of 2028.

Mass General Brigham Cancer

The hospital system unveiled its plans to create "Mass General Brigham Cancer" last fall. In 2023 there was a major shakeup in the Boston hospital community when Dana-Farber revealed plans to end its decades-long relationship with the Brigham and said it would build a new cancer hospital with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

President and CEO Anne Dr. Klibanski said in a letter that Mass General Brigham is facing "a period of challenging but pivotal change."

"Our reorganization and financial stewardship will strengthen our foundation and enable us to make strategic investment in our patients, our care teams and our mission - preparing us for the ongoing headwinds facing our industry," she wrote.

Mass General Brigham employs over 80,000 people in Massachusetts but is facing a $250 million budget gap. Klibanski previously said the layoffs would be "focused on non-clinical and non-patient facing roles." The layoffs were expected to be finished in March