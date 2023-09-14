Watch CBS News
Dana-Farber to build new cancer hospital on Beth Israel Deaconess campus

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A major shakeup was announced in the Boston hospital community on Thursday. 

Dana-Farber is going to work with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to build a new, free-standing hospital specifically for adults with cancer. It will be the only hospital of its kind in the region, Dana-Farber said.

This will mean the end of Dana-Farber's collaboration with Brigham and Women's Hospital. The two institutions have worked together for decades.

"Cancer care has changed dramatically. Through this collaboration, our patients and their loved ones will benefit tremendously from Dana-Farber's leading-edge scientific discovery and exceptional patient care. We believe this will position us to provide world renowned cancer treatment in outpatient and inpatient settings well into the future," Dana-Farber CEO Dr. Laurie H. Glimcher said in a statement.

Dana-Farber says there will be no changes for patients until the transition between partnerships is over, which will take years. The new hospital will be built near current outpatient buildings on Brookline Avenue. 

