Watch CBS News
Local News

Unclaimed Mass Cash Lottery prize worth $100,000 expiring soon

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

$25M lottery winner returns to store, wins again
$25M lottery winner returns to store, wins again 00:51

BOSTON - Double check those old lottery tickets! There's an unclaimed Mass Cash prize out there worth $100,000 - but only if someone steps up soon.

The Massachusetts State Lottery said the winning ticket for the Jan. 8, 2023 drawing was sold at a 7-Eleven on Union Street in Easthampton. The lucky numbers were 1-5-6-13-29.

Lottery winners in Massachusetts have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize. They can pick up their winnings at Lottery claim centers in Braintree, Dorchester, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield or Worcester.

Mass Cash is a daily game that costs $1 to play. Players try to match five winning numbers between 1 and 35.

According to the Lottery Commission, Mass Cash has generated $29 million in sales this year through Oct. 28. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on December 12, 2023 / 9:14 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.