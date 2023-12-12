Unclaimed Mass Cash Lottery prize worth $100,000 expiring soon

BOSTON - Double check those old lottery tickets! There's an unclaimed Mass Cash prize out there worth $100,000 - but only if someone steps up soon.

The Massachusetts State Lottery said the winning ticket for the Jan. 8, 2023 drawing was sold at a 7-Eleven on Union Street in Easthampton. The lucky numbers were 1-5-6-13-29.

Lottery winners in Massachusetts have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize. They can pick up their winnings at Lottery claim centers in Braintree, Dorchester, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield or Worcester.

Mass Cash is a daily game that costs $1 to play. Players try to match five winning numbers between 1 and 35.

According to the Lottery Commission, Mass Cash has generated $29 million in sales this year through Oct. 28.