Marty Walsh set to become executive director of NHL Players' Association

BOSTON -- Former Boston mayor Marty Walsh is leaving the White House for the NHL.

Walsh, who is the current US labor secretary under President Joe Biden, is set to become the next executive director of the NHL Players' Association. He'll be formally installed in his new gig in the coming days, according to Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff.

The league's executive board will still have to vote on Walsh's appointment, and 18 of the 32 player reps will have to vote in favor of Walsh for him to become the next executive director. But the Daily Faceoff is reporting that Walsh is expected to be unanimously approved.

Walsh, 55, served two terms as Boston mayor from 2014 until 2021, when he resigned to join Biden's cabinet. A former Bruins season ticket holder, Walsh would be the first NHLPA executive director without a legal background.