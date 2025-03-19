Babysitter accused of leaving children in car for hours on Martha's Vineyard, boy found unresponsive

A babysitter on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts is facing charges after police said she left two children in an SUV for several hours and one was found unresponsive.

It happened last week. Police said 40-year-old Aimee Cotton, of Oak Bluffs, was watching a 3-year-old boy from West Tisbury and a 1-year-old girl. On Thursday afternoon, Cotton allegedly called 911 to report the boy wasn't breathing and had turned blue in the back of her SUV.

Surveillance video allegedly showed children alone

The boy was taken to Martha's Vineyard Hospital and then airlifted to Mass General in Boston. As of Friday, police said he remained unresponsive and in critical condition. No other updates have been given.

Police said Cotton initially told them she left the boy buckled in a car seat in her SUV for 15 minutes before bringing both children inside. But after checking surveillance footage, police said it appeared the children were left unattended in the car for about three hours.

Children allegedly alone for three hours

Cotton then allegedly admitted she left the children unattended in the SUV while she did several household chores.

Cotton pleaded not guilty in Edgartown District Court Friday to assault and battery on a child with injury and reckless child endangerment.

Cotton's bail was set at $2,800. She was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victim and his family. She was also ordered to have no unsupervised contact with children under 5 years old and is not allowed to conduct any child care.

Cotton is due back in court on April 28.