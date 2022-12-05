Marshfield double murder suspect Christopher Keeley waives extradition in Florida
MARSHFIELD -- Marshfield double murder suspect Christopher Keeley waived extradition in Florida on Monday. Keeley was arrested in Miami Beach on Friday night after police responded to a call for an aggravated battery.
Miami Beach Police believe Keeley was involved in an attack that left a man in critical condition with a head injury.
Keeley was also wanted by Marshfield Police for the murders of 70-year-old Carl Mattson and 70-year-old Vicki Mattson.
On November 29, the couple was found dead in their Gotham Hill Drive home. Keeley was an acquaintance of the couple and lived at the home occasionally.
