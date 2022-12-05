Watch CBS News
Local News

Marshfield double murder suspect Christopher Keeley waives extradition in Florida

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

MARSHFIELD -- Marshfield double murder suspect Christopher Keeley waived extradition in Florida on Monday. Keeley was arrested in Miami Beach on Friday night after police responded to a call for an aggravated battery. 

Miami Beach Police believe Keeley was involved in an attack that left a man in critical condition with a head injury. 

Keeley was also wanted by Marshfield Police for the murders of 70-year-old Carl Mattson and 70-year-old Vicki Mattson

On November 29, the couple was found dead in their Gotham Hill Drive home. Keeley was an acquaintance of the couple and lived at the home occasionally.   

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 2:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.