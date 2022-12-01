Marshfield couple may have been murdered days before search launched for Christopher Keeley

MARSHFIELD - The search for Christopher Keeley entered a second day Thursday as the investigation suggests the couple he's accused of killing may have died several days ago.

Marshfield Police say Keeley brutally murdered married couple Carl and Vicki Mattson in their home on Gotham Hill Drive and took off in their Jeep.

The Mattsons, who were 70 years old, were found stabbed and bludgeoned in the house during a well-being check late Tuesday night.

Police revealed Wednesday they were looking for Keeley, 27, calling him "armed and dangerous." The Jeep was found abandoned in a parking lot in Avon Wednesday.

A police warrant released Wednesday showed Keeley was living at the home occasionally and was an acquaintance of the couple.

According to the warrant, the victim's daughter last saw her parents alive on Thanksgiving Day, November 24. The next day, Keeley allegedly met up with friends at a Walmart and told them he got into a fight with the couple and that they were likely dead.

On Saturday, one of Keeley's friends called for a well-being check, but police said they found nothing.

A second friend called for a well-being check on Keeley Tuesday. He wasn't found, but that's when officers discovered the bodies. Vicki Mattson had been stabbed and Carl Mattson had been beaten, according to the documents.

Police said Keeley may have dyed his hair bright red to change his appearance.

State Police described Keeley as white, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He's about 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. His last known address was on Pleasant Street in Weymouth, according to police. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said he believes Keeley has "mental health issues" and a "prior involvement with the court system."

If you see Keeley, police said call 911 immediately.