Mark Wahlberg movie set to film in central Massachusetts town next month

A Mark Wahlberg movie is set to film in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts next month.

The Shrewsbury Select Board this week approved a request by Apple Studios to film on Grafton Street at Flynn's Truck Stop. Filming will take place on Oct. 8 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Mark Fitzgerald with Apple Studios told the board, "This is my sixth Mark Wahlberg movie, and if he was ever going to get nominated, this is the one, I promise you." Wahlberg, a Dorchester native, has been nominated for an Oscar once before in 2007 for best supporting actor in "The Departed."

This current project is called "Weekend Warriors," though casting calls have also referred to it as "Cheesesteak." Deadline reported last year that LeBron James is one of the producers of the movie, which is based on a 2023 German film about a true story of a father and his autistic son who wants to find a soccer team to root for.

"It's a great story," Fitzgerald said. "Mark plays a long-haul trucker and his son has autism, and they do a bunch of road trips to bond to go to all of the NBA arenas."

The Wahlberg project will be centered around basketball.

"Mark and his family are Celtics fans and his wife's family are Knicks fans," Fitzgerald said. "So when the son turns 12 he's got to make a decision and he needs to go to all areas to do the math, so to speak."

Deadline also reported that Vera Farmiga will co-star in the movie directed by Stephen Chbosky, known for directing "Wonder" and "The Perks of Being a Wallflower."

There were some concerns at the Select Board meeting about how filming would affect traffic in the area, but town officials said they'd work with police to monitor the situation.

"I guarantee that you'll all be proud of it when it comes out," Fitzgerald said.

Earlier this month, Walhberg was spotted filming scenes at a basketball court in Lynn.