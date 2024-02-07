BOSTON - Want to work out like Marky Mark? Dorchester native Mark Wahlberg is opening his own gyms in Boston - and says he'll be popping in whenever he can.

The famously fit actor just opened a F45 Training studio in the Financial District at 99 Summer St., and another location will open in the North End in the coming months at 111 North St.

F45 specialized high intensity group workouts, some of which are personally designed by Wahlberg.

"I see this as great chance to improve the quality of life for everyone in the communities that are so close to my heart, and will be stopping by the studios every chance I get," Wahlberg said in a statement.

Wahlberg has worked as "Chief Brand Officer" for F45, but the company says this is the first time he's invested in his own studios, in partnership with Club Sports Group. F45 also has Massachusetts locations in Swampscott, Weymouth and Westford.

Mark Wahlberg's fitness routine

The 52-year-old star of "Transformers," "Ted," "The Perform Storm" and "The Departed" has previously made headlines for his extreme exercise routine. He shared on Instagram in 2018 that his "typical daily schedule" involves waking up at 2:30 a.m., working out from 3:40 a.m. to 5:15 a.m., spending time in "cryo chamber recovery," exercising for another hour in the afternoon and going to bed at 7:30 p.m.

That routine may be healthy for Wahlberg, a doctor told CBS News at the time, but not necessarily right for most people.

"What he does takes a lot of discipline, a lot of commitment and we don't always have to go that far but it's working great for him," Dr. Janette Nesheiwat said.