Bill Chisholm, new Celtics ownership group have championships on their mind

Bill Chisholm formally introduced himself as the new principal owner of the Boston Celtics on Thursday. While there may be a new man in charge of the NBA's most successful franchises, Chisholm doesn't want much to change on Causeway Street.

The main goal under Chisholm will remain the same as it was under the previous ownership: Add more championship banners to the franchise's vast collection above the court at TD Garden. Not just a championship, but a number of them.

Chisholm and co-owner/alternate governor Aditya Mittal were the new faces on the stage at the Auerbach Center in Brighton on Thursday, while co-owner/alternate governor Wyc Grousbeck, team president Rich Gotham, and president of basketball ops. Brad Stevens were the familiar faces among the group.

Considering the Celtics won two titles during Grousbeck's ownership, and Stevens was the man who built the most recent title-winning roster, Chisholm doesn't want to get in the way of Boston's winning ways.

"I'm here to do everything I can to help support this great team we have in place and is in pursuit of more banners, to ensure the Boston Celtics are the best versions of ourselves on and off the court every day," Chisholm said Thursday.

That doesn't mean Chisholm won't have input. Stevens will steer the ship on basketball decisions, but as the lead owner, Chisholm will have final say over all the important decisions with the organization. He said it's important to maintain a collaborative approach in Boston, which he's also had at his other business ventures.

"I'd say my approach to leadership and the way I've approached that all my life is through consensus. We have a great team," he said. "At the end of the day, I'm accountable. There is a governor and the governor has final say -- and that's me."

Stevens said he appreciates all the support he and his staff has received from the new ownership group.

"From Day 1 and meeting Bill and his group, the humility, the care, the passion was not just shown in the words or in showing up at games. It was, 'Hey, you're empowered to do your job.' And that was for everyone in the building.

"That was really all I cared about," added Stevens. "We know we're going to have hard decisions to make from a roster standpoint, there will always be change and hard times. But we get through those things together, and I feel supported that we're all together."

Chisholm said he and his family grew up die-hard Celtics fans, and it's a dream come true for him to now own the team. But he understands ownership isn't always sunshine and lollipops, and he's going to work every day to prove he's worthy of owning such a historic franchise.

"With this is a dream come true for me and my family, I also realize with this opportunity comes a tremendous responsibility. My ownership group and I understand it is in fact different here, and we have a responsibility to protect the legacy of the Boston Celtics," he said. "We recognized the standards the Celtics are held to on and off the court is unmatched. I believe we are up to this challenge, but realize we need to prove it day in and day out with our actions and commitment to excellence."

No ceiling for the 2025-26 Boston Celtics

This season looks to be a transition year for the team on the court. Jayson Tatum is going to miss most of -- of not all of -- the season after he tore his Achilles in the playoffs, and Boston reset its books by trading away Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis over the summer.

Grousbeck said both of those trades would have happened regardless if the the team was sold or not, given the penalties that teams are hit with when they operate out of the league's second apron.

"You go up for two years, maybe at most three, and then you've got to come back down. You'll see that the next 40 years as long as these rules are in the league," said Grousbeck. "That's just the game. We are playing the NBA game the best we can, thinking the best we can, and going after Banner 19 that way."

But neither Stevens or Chisholm are putting a ceiling on what the 2025-26 Boston Celtics can accomplish.

"We have a lot of talent and really high-character people. I'm really excited what this team can do," said Chisholm. "We have a smaller margin for error, but I do think this team has potential to be pretty special. I think we're going to embrace the underdog mentality as well, so I'm super excited what is around the corner."

Chisholm is excited to see Jaylen Brown as the team's top dog and what Derrick White can do in his elevated role. He also believes the Celtics have one of the best head coaches in Joe Mazzulla.

Chisholm has no problems spending up to the salary cap and paying luxury tax bills, but he wants to make sure the team maintains its flexibility so the next time a Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, or Kristaps Porzingis is made available, the franchise can pounce.

"Let's go for it -- but let's do it in a reasonable way. My goal and my high-level direction to Brad and the team is to let's do whatever we can to win championships and raise banners, and raise as many as we can in both the near-term but medium- to long-term as well," he said. "We're going to do everything we can to win; that's job No. 1. And not just to win games but to win championships."

Bill Chisholm's courtside presence

Owning a team brings about a lot of responsibility, but it also gets one the best seat in the house. Chisholm is looking forward to his courtside seats as Boston's owner, though don't expect him to channel his inner Tommy Heinsohn when it comes to addressing officials.

"Wyc has told me not to do that," Chisholm joked.

But he will be there for home games, and is eager to help the organization in any way he can.

"I'm a huge fan, first of all. So I'm so excited to be there and have the best seat in the house. I'll absolutely be there. I'll do whatever it takes and do anything the Boston Celtics need me to do," he said. "I think I have enough self awareness to be helpful and also know when to get out of the way."

Part of the agreement is also taking some heat when things aren't going so well on the court.

"Yeah, you take the good with the bad. I have to be accountable here and I'm signed up for that," said Chisholm. "I believe I'm up for that challenge. I know it will be challenging at times. I've thought about that, my family has thought about that, and we're all in."

Wyc Grousbeck's new role

Grousbeck and his group bought the Celtics back in 2002 and saw the organization win two titles. Grousbeck and several other previous owners are staying on with the new group, with Grousbeck serving as an alternate governor. He's been helping Chisholm navigate his first days as the team's owner.

He praised Chisholm and the new group for having their hearts in the right place.

"These new owners really love it and that makes me, personally, happy. I've always loved it and will love it forever. I'm staying in shoulder-to-shoulder with Bill, and then with the managing board. I want a third ring, and then I want a fourth one," said Grousbeck.

"This group, we are committed to getting it together. I'm re-energized. More than half the new group is the previous group rolling over. We're staying in and being welcomed in," he added. "It's a new partnership building off the success of my great partners of the last 23 years. I couldn't be happier."

Will Chisholm find a new home for the Boston Celtics?

The TD Garden is home to the Celtics, but they're really just renters. The building belongs to Delaware North, whose CEO is Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs.

Would Chisholm be interested in finding the Celtics a home of their own? He'll explore options, but it sounds like he's happy inside the Garden.

"I really like the Boston Garden, personally. More importantly, the team and players really like the Boston Garden. Equally as important is fans really like the Boston Garden," he said. "The Celtics and the Bruins, they belong together, so that's part of the equation as well.

"But we're committed to creating the best fan experience as possible. We'll take a look and figure what it is, but you've got a great thing going right now," he said.

Will Bill Chisholm bring a WNBA team to Boston?

There have been a lot of rumblings about Chisholm and his group trying to bring a WNBA team to Boston. The new Celtics owner was adamant that a team belongs in Boston on Thursday.

"First of all, I think Boston should have a team. This is the best sports city in the country and the birthplace of basketball. We should have a team," he said.

"It's something we'll look at. The WNBA has a process, and we'll look to expedite that. Philosophically, it makes so much sense," he added.