Is there a link between marijuana and hallucinations? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your medical questions.

Mike on Facebook writes, "I used to smoke marijuana and I am still having hallucinations, especially at night but I'm not dreaming. Is there a link between marijuana and hallucinations?"

According to the CDC, people who use cannabis are more likely to develop psychosis, or a disconnect from reality that can involve hallucinations like seeing or hearing things that aren't really there. Cannabis has also been linked to other mental health conditions such as depression, social anxiety, and thoughts of suicide.

These complications are more likely to occur in people who start using the drug at a younger age, use it more frequently, and use products with higher concentrations of cannabis. The symptoms usually improve after stopping the drug but if you're still experiencing symptoms, see your doctor to make sure you don't have an underlying mental health condition, like schizophrenia.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.