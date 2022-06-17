Watch CBS News
Massachusetts-based Marathon Sports bought by North Carolina company

WALTHAM - Marathon Sports, the Waltham-based running gear store that has 11 locations in Massachusetts, is being bought by an out-of-state company. 

Current Marathon Sports owners Colin and Penny Peddie are retiring, and the business will be acquired by Fleet Feet, a franchisor of running stores headquartered in North Carolina.

Customers may not notice any big changes. Marathon Sports stores will continue to use the current store name for branding and community outreach.

Fleet Feet CEO Joey Pointer said he has a goal of "preserving the legacy and identity of the Marathon Sports brand in New England."

Marathon Sports began in Cambridge in 1975, and also operates the Runner's Alley and Sound Runner brands.

