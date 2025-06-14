Child dies from injuries after being hit by car in Manchester, NH

Child who was hit by car in Manchester, New Hampshire dies from injuries, police say

Child who was hit by car in Manchester, New Hampshire dies from injuries, police say

Child who was hit by car in Manchester, New Hampshire dies from injuries, police say

One of the children who was hit by a car in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday has died from their injuries, according to police.

Five people, including two girls, were injured when an alleged drunk driver crashed into multiple cars on Belmont Street on Thursday. Witnesses explained that the girls were crossing the street with their father when they were hit. They said one of the girls was riding a bike and another was a baby in a stroller.

The man, 23-year-old Justin Laclair of Manchester, allegedly hit the girl riding the bike so hard she flew over the top of the vehicle. Witnesses told WBZ-TV he then dragged the stroller with the baby still inside for at least a block.

Police said that the youngest of the two children died from her injuries at a Boston hospital. The sister, who was riding a bike, is still being treated for serious injuries.

Neighbors try to help girls injured in crash

Manchester officials stated that an off-duty firefighter had provided critical aid to the girls, while neighbors in the area rushed to their aid.

"We commend the swift actions of the off-duty firefighter and the responding Fire and EMS personnel for their professionalism and dedication in providing urgent care during this incident. Our thoughts are with the families during this difficult time," the Manchester Fire Department said.

"It's traumatic for children around here, especially young children in the area," said Laura Bennett, who lives on the street. "We are all very close. We all know each other. All of our kids play together."

After hitting the girls, LaClair allegedly hit another car and a telephone pole around a quarter of a mile down the road before he attempted to flee the scene. The person inside the other car that was hit has non-life-threatening injuries. There is no update on the conditions of the other two victims.

Justin LaClair. Manchester, NH Police

He is charged with aggravated DWI, reckless conduct, and conduct after an accident. Laclair has previously been arrested for allegedly stealing a Rottweiler puppy off a woman's porch in Manchester.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

contributed to this report.