2 children have life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Manchester, NH

Two children seriously injured after being hit by car in Manchester, NH

There is shock and utter disbelief along Belmont Street in Manchester, New Hampshire after witnesses said a car caused a multi-scene crash and injured five people, including two children. Police said they arrested a man for drunk driving.

The two girls who were hit by the car sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. Witnesses told WBZ-TV the girls were crossing the street with their father. One girl was riding her bike. The other girl, described as a baby, was being pushed in a stroller.

A bicycle and evidence markers on Belmont Street in Manchester, New Hampshire. CBS Boston

Witnesses said the car hit the girl on the bike so hard she flew over the top of the vehicle. They claim the driver kept going and dragged the stroller a block up the road with the baby strapped inside.

"It's traumatic for children around here, especially young children in the area," said Laura Bennett who lives on the street. "We are all very close. We all know each other. All of our kids play together."

Off-duty firefighter helps injured children

Manchester city officials said an off-duty firefighter happened to be in the area and rendered critical aid to the girls immediately.

"We commend the swift actions of the off-duty firefighter and the responding Fire and EMS personnel for their professionalism and dedication in providing urgent care during this incident. Our thoughts are with the families during this difficult time," the Manchester Fire Department said.

Neighbors said they ran to help. That car kept going up Belmont Street.

Police said that the driver crashed into another car and telephone pole about a quarter of a mile down the road from where the girls were hit. Officers found a man trying to walk away from the scene. The man was taken into custody for felony level driving while intoxicated. His name has not been released.