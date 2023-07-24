Watch CBS News
Man accused of flashing woman in Newton pleads not guilty

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

NEWTON - A man accused of flashing a woman in Newton on Friday pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

Brendo Da Coneicao-Carneiro is charged with two counts of open and gross lewdness. Prosecutors say he pulled up next to a woman who was jogging on Woodland Street and exposed himself.

Coneicao-Carneiro was released on personal recognizance bail, and he was ordered to avoid the area where the alleged incident took place.  

First published on July 24, 2023 / 5:49 PM

