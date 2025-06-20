Major Mass Pike traffic delays near Boston anticipated again for 2nd weekend of lane closures

Major traffic delays are anticipated near Boston again this weekend as a second round of lane closures is scheduled to accommodate construction work on the Mass Pike in Newton and Weston, Massachusetts.

There will only be one lane open in each direction between exits 123 and 125, near the I-95 interchange. Crews are finishing the demolition of a highway bridge that goes over the MBTA railroad. It's part of a $400 million project to repair of fix eight bridges in the state.

MassDOT is once again telling drivers to avoid that part of the Mass Pike all weekend if possible.

A map of lane closures on the Mass Pike this weekend. MassDOT

When are the Mass Pike lane closures?

Lanes will be closed starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 20 until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 23.

"Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution," the agency said in a statement.

It's possible that the delays could extend into the Monday morning commute.

Mass Pike traffic

Before the first round of construction between May 30 and June 2, highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver warned that there could be delays of up to three hours on the Mass Pike if drivers didn't follow the recommendation to stay away. Typically, that part of the Mass Pike sees about 100,000 cars on an average weekend day.

A MassDOT spokesperson that during the first weekend closure, there was a roughly 30% to 36% decrease in traffic volume. Wait times on the Mass Pike peaked at one hour.

There will also be impacts felt by MBTA riders. The Commuter Rail on the Framingham/Worcester Line will be shut down between South Station and Framingham to accommodate the work, as will the Amtrak train between Boston and Albany. Shuttle buses will be offered instead during the weekend.