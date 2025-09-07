Maine restaurant mourns head chef who was found dead in car outside Weymouth hospital

A Maine restaurant is mourning its head chef after he was strangled and left in a car outside South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Grill Room staff mourns head chef

On Friday, The Grill Room and Bar in Portland, Maine, said on its Facebook page that staff were mourning the loss of Perry, who was the restaurant's head chef.

"Over the past two weeks, our team has taken a step back to reflect, grieve, and honor the memory of someone who meant so much to us. The silence in the kitchen has been heavy, but it has also given us space to remember the joy, laughter, and inspiration Chef Declan brought into our lives every day."

The body of 27-year-old Declan Perry was found on August 23 in the back seat of a Honda Civic that was parked outside South Shore Hospital's emergency room in Weymouth. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, the body was "wrapped in multiple blankets secured with duct tape."

Christopher Caron, 42, of Scituate, was charged with the crime. He pleaded not guilty.

Perry described as passionate about sports and food

According to the restaurant, Perry started at The Grill Room and Bar as a teenager and displayed innovation in his dishes and a love of mentoring young chefs. He was described as a warm person who filled the kitchen with laughter.

Perry was also remembered for his love of sports.

"Outside the kitchen, Chef had a love of sports that matched his passion for food. He was eagerly looking forward to the start of a new season for the New England Patriots and was thrilled to see the Boston Red Sox fighting their way for a playoff spot this year. His laughter, energy, and conversations about the latest game will be dearly missed around the restaurant as much as his cooking," the restaurant posted.

More than 150 people weighed in with comments and memories of Perry.