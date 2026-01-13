2 Maine DOT workers knocked off I-95 bridge by minivan in deadly crash

Two Maine Department of Transportation workers were killed on I-95 Tuesday after a minivan knocked them off a bridge in Waterville, police say.

The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. at a construction site on the bridge. Maine State Police said the gray Kia minivan failed to stop at a stop sign that was posted at the end of the on-ramp, and then tried to enter the passing lane of I-95 south, where it was hit by a southbound tractor-trailer.

"As a result of the collision, the minivan was forced into the work zone, striking three Maine Department of Transportation workers who were working at the site," State Police said in a statement. "The impact propelled two of the workers over the bridge and onto Kennedy Memorial Drive below."

The workers, both from Waterville, were pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified them as 60-year-old James Brown and 51-year-old Dwayne Campbell. The third worker struck by the minivan was hospitalized with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said 34-year-old woman driving the minivan was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. She had two children in the van who were not hurt. The truck driver was not injured.

The southbound side of the highway was shut down entirely for several hours for the investigation. One lane had reopened as of about 1 p.m.

Police have not announced any charges in connection with the crash, but said the investigation was ongoing. Waterville is about 20 miles north of Augusta.