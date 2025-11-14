Man falls off roof of moving bus onto I-95 in Maine, suffers serious injuries

Police say a bus passenger in Maine was seriously injured after climbing up onto the roof of the moving vehicle and then falling down onto Interstate 95.

The incident happened Friday morning on board a Concord Coach Lines bus that was headed from Portland, Maine to Boston's South Station. Maine State Police said that a New York man identified as 35-year-old Derrick McDuffy apparently decided to go up on the roof as the bus passed through Kittery at about 11 a.m.

"Witnesses reported that McDuffy stated he was feeling overheated and opened the bus's emergency roof access hatch before climbing onto the roof while the bus was in motion," State Police said.

The bus driver realized what was happening and started to slow down and pull over, State Police said. That's when McDuffy fell off the roof and landed on the shoulder of the highway.

Other drivers and passengers provided aid to McDuffy before first responders arrived. Police said he was taken to a hospital with injuries that are described as serious but not life-threatening.

"We're aware of the incident and are cooperating fully with the authorities as they review what occurred," Concord Coach Lines safety director Steve Harbert said in a statement to WBZ-TV. "Our focus right now is on the well-being of the individuals involved."

Traffic on the Maine Turnpike was temporarily delayed but not significantly impacted, police said. A replacement bus came to take passengers the rest of the way to Boston.

Kittery is just over the New Hampshire border. The incident is still under investigation.