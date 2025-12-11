Woman stabbed in unprovoked attack inside Macy's in NYC, suspect arrested, police say

A woman has been arrested in connection to a stabbing that happened inside the Macy's flagship location in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Forty-three-year-old Kerri Aherne, of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said the victim was changing her 10-month-old baby's diaper in a bathroom when she was stabbed multiple times.

The victim, and her significant other are both Los Angeles Sheriff's Department employees, the LASD said.

Victim stabbed in back multiple times

According to police, officers were sent to the seventh floor of Macy's Herald Square around 3:15 p.m. for a report of an assault in progress.

When officers arrived, police said they found a 38-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to the back and a cut on her right arm.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she was last reported to be in stable condition. Police sources tell CBS News New York the victim is a tourist from California and was with her husband at the time of the attack.

A Macy's spokesperson told CBS News New York in a statement, "We are deeply saddened about the incident that took place today as the safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority. We kindly defer any further questions to the local authorities."

Shopper Oscar DeCastro was inside the department store with his family when he learned about the stabbing from a security guard.

"It's very scary, for sure. It stinks, but we keep our heads high. We try to pay attention," he said.

"It's a pretty safe environment. I wouldn't imagine something like that could happen," shopper Salvadore Tabares said.

"We all come in here with families. We don't know what happens, so, of course, we want more security," shopper Franklin Doman said.

2nd assault at Macy's in past month

This is the second assault inside the iconic New York City department store in the past month.

On Nov. 19, a 71-year-old man was shopping inside the store with his family when police say Donna Francis, 65, approached him from behind and hit him in the head four times with an object, believed to be a cell phone. That attack was also unprovoked.

The victim in that incident was treated at a local hospital for deep internal bruising. Francis was arrested and charged with assault.