Patriots have not declared Mac Jones out yet for Sunday's game against Cleveland

BOSTON -- The New England Patriots declared two players out for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns but neither were quarterback Mac Jones.

The team said starting cornerback Jonathan Jones and wide receiver Nelson Agholor were ruled out for Sunday, but Jones was not a a part of the announcement.

The second-year quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 3 and was stil; limited in practices this week. He was listed as questionable Friday.

Rookie Bailey Zappe, who got the start against the Detroit Lions in the team's win last Sunday, would start again if Jones can't play.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn't say much about Jones' status during his Friday morning press conference, but he did hint that Saturday would be an important day.

