Mac Jones treating Germany like a business trip: "We're trying to win a football game"

BOSTON -- Visiting Germany as a tourist offers many cultural and culinary opportunities for an American. Don't expect Mac Jones to be capitalizing on many of those this weekend, though.

With the Patriots in Frankfurt to play the Colts, Jones spoke to the media on Friday and faced a series of questions about being in Germany. Jones' answers always came back to the most important part of his trip: Sunday's game.

"Yeah I think biggest thing like I said, we had a good practice today, so it starts there," Jones said when asked if he has anything special planned with teammates this weekend. "Long flight, good practice, and then just really making sure that we stay on German time and try to stay to our routine. Yeah, if we have time for [special outings], I'm sure we'll do something. But I'm not planning to do anything crazy. We're trying to win a football game."

Jones, who was certainly in a lighter mood while at the podium, was asked if he will allow himself any time to find some joy in being on an international stage this week.

Once again, the game took center stage in Jones' response.

"Yeah, absolutely. I told the guys, like who would've thought when you were little that you'd playing in a game internationally in the NFL, right? It's pretty cool," he said. "So really just, like I say, be where your feet are, try not to focus on anything else besides playing the game that we've played since we were little. So that is very important, and we're looking forward to putting on a good show."

Jones wasn't the only jovial member of the Patriots to take the podium in Frankfurt, as head coach Bill Belichick was extra chipper during his time with the media. The quarterback said he's seen that side of Belichick "a little bit" since landing in Germany, and that it's representative of the team's overall mood.

"I think he's definitely happy to be here, and sounds like he was having a good time with you guys. We're all excited to be here, and it's a very unique experience for the game of football and for Germany and the United States and everybody," Jones said. "So it's really cool."