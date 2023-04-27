8 people escape burning Lynn home

LYNN - Eight people, including four children, were forced out of their home in Lynn early Thursday morning after it was heavily damaged in a fire.

One man broke his arm, apparently after jumping out of the house on Holyoke Street to escape the flames.

A neighbor, who had just gotten back from vacation a few hours earlier, said the fire woke her up.

"I said to my husband, he was in bed sleeping, I said, 'Oh my God, the house across the street is on fire.' And I looked out and I'm watching it flaring. They were all coming out," the neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told WBZ TV.

After clearing the scene, firefighters had to come back at around 5 a.m. after the fire sparked back up. The cause is now under investigation.