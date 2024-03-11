Lucas Giolito to undergo surgery, keeping him out of 2024 season for Red Sox

BOSTON -- Lucas Giolito will indeed miss the 2024 season, as the veteran right-hander will undergo surgery on Tuesday.

The specific surgery has not yet been determined, but with what was reported as a partially torn UCL last week, any procedure will require an extensive rehab process.

#RedSox announce Lucas Giolito will undergo elbow surgery Tuesday at 3pm.



Doctors won't know the extent of damage until they get in and take a look.



Bottom line: Elbow Surgery on a pitcher - not good.@wbz — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) March 11, 2024

The 29-year-old Giolito signed a two-year deal with the Red Sox worth $38.5 million, with an option for 2026. He's been durable, averaging 175 innings per year over the past five non-COVID-shortened seasons. He tired for the American League lead with 33 starts last year, going 8-15 with a 4.88 ERA. He also allowed 41 home runs, more than any other pitcher in the American Lynn.

Giolito made two appearances in spring training, posting an 8.31 ERA in 4.1 innings.