Lucas Giolito to undergo surgery, keeping him out of 2024 season for Red Sox

By Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Lucas Giolito will indeed miss the 2024 season, as the veteran right-hander will undergo surgery on Tuesday.

The specific surgery has not yet been determined, but with what was reported as a partially torn UCL last week, any procedure will require an extensive rehab process.

The 29-year-old Giolito signed a two-year deal with the Red Sox worth $38.5 million, with an option for 2026. He's been durable, averaging 175 innings per year over the past five non-COVID-shortened seasons. He tired for the American League lead with 33 starts last year, going 8-15 with a 4.88 ERA. He also allowed 41 home runs, more than any other pitcher in the American Lynn.

Giolito made two appearances in spring training, posting an 8.31 ERA in 4.1 innings. 

Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

Michael Hurley is a digital sports producer at wbz.com. He's worked at WBZ for more than 10 years. Previously, he covered Boston sports for NESN.com.

First published on March 11, 2024

