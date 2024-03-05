Lucas Giolito may miss 2024 Red Sox season with an elbow injury

BOSTON -- Lucas Giolito was the big addition to the Red Sox rotation over the offseason. But the righty is now dealing with a "concerning" right elbow injury, one that could end up costing him the 2024 season.

"Not a good day for us," Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters in Florida on Tuesday.

Giolito reported some discomfort in his elbow after his last spring outing, and according to ESPN, imaging revealed that the 29-year-old "likely has a partially torn UCL and flexor strain." The injury may end Giolito's 2024 season before it even begins, according to Jeff Passan.

Brutal news: Initial imaging showed Boston Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito likely has a partially torn UCL and flexor strain and could miss the 2024 season, league sources tell ESPN. Giolito, who signed a two-year deal with Boston, may need surgery to repair the right-elbow damage. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 5, 2024

That would be a big problem for the Red Sox. Boston gave Giolito a two-year deal over the winter (with the second year a player option year) to provide some stability in a rotation that grossly lacked consistently in 2023. While the results were very up and down last season, Giolito has been durable throughout his career, as he's made at least 29 starts and while tossing 160 innings in five of the last six seasons.

But the Red Sox may not see any of that in 2024. Alex Cora may have to roll with a rotation that consists of Brayan Bello and Nick Pivetta, with the likes of Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, Garrett Whitlock, and Josh Winckowski filling out the backend.

The road ahead for Giolito won't be mapped out until he undergoes further testing and receives additional opinions on the injury. But season-ending surgery is on the table, which would be a huge blow to the 2024 Red Sox.