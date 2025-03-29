What rights do citizens, visa holders have when they go through customs at Logan Airport?

What rights do people have when going through U.S. customs?

As the Trump administration continues to tighten border security, some travelers are feeling uncertain amid reports of migrants in the U.S. legally being detained at Boston Logan Airport.

Could be denied re-entry

"I think it's the political climate that makes people uncertain. I don't know that travel itself has changed a lot," one traveler told WBZ-TV.

Another added, "I think that's really bad because everybody should be able to go to different countries."

Concerns have grown after reports of legal visa and green card holders being detained. Last month, a Russian research scientist at Harvard Medical School was taken into custody by ICE. According to court documents, her visa was revoked for failing to disclose frog embryo samples at customs.

"We're college students. There's a lot of our friends who are international, and especially if they're fearing going home," one student said. "You want everyone to be able to go home over spring break."

Legal experts warn that returning home may carry risks.

"We've been advising people not to travel outside the country if they have all different sorts of visas, student visas or work visas," said Tahirah Amtul-Wadud, Executive Director & Chief Legal Officer of CAIR Massachusetts.

Can customs search your devices?

Amtul-Wadud adds that non-citizens face the possibility of being denied re-entry, and even U.S. citizens may be at risk of having their devices searched. According to the attorney, people can refuse, but that could lead to consequences.

"What we're seeing is that when people say no, then it's about a waiting game. It's about survival of the fittest. You'll sit there detained unless and until you say yes," she said.

When it comes to non-U.S. citizens, "What I'm seeing in real life is that they don't seem to have rights," she added.