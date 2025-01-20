Here's how crews at Boston's Logan Airport clear snow from runways

BOSTON – A busy snow day at Logan Airport in Boston could mean long lines for the passengers at the airport. But that wasn't the case Monday morning.

Despite the city receiving five inches of snow, planes were taking off and landing because behind-the-scenes crews worked non-stop to make sure everything ran smoothly.

So how exactly do crews clear snow from runways at Logan Airport? WBZ-TV got an up close look at the action.

Clearing snow at Logan Airport

Bob Lynch is the deputy director of aviation operations with Massachusetts Port Authority.

"Well it starts with preparation days in advance with the airlines and our staff and our crews coordinating with [air traffic control], figuring out what we need to be on to keep it safe and just prepping the equipment," Lynch said. "Getting guys in and getting them ready and as soon as it starts, we are out in the field."

Lynch is one of the many plow drivers that were out at Logan Airport clearing the runways so that flights can happen.

He said the frigid temps make the job extremely challenging.

"Now with these freezing temperature coming, it's too cold to put down our chemicals. We have to go with other means. Sand, just to keep those conditions as dry as we can," Lynch said.

Avoiding airport delays

For flights to be able to successfully take off, everyone has to work together, especially on a morning like Monday.

"A lot of coordination between the airport operations group, the airport facilities group, ATC, airlines. We kind of bring two different teams out. One is on the runways and the other is on taxiways," Lynch said.

Having dealt with many winter storms, Lynch knows what to expect.

"It's challenging when those blizzard conditions hit and you can't see in front of you. I know this like the back of my hand. We get through, we get home safe to our families and get the runway open for business," Lynch said.