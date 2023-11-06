Uber and Lyft drivers testify on Beacon Hill for right to unionize

Uber and Lyft drivers testify on Beacon Hill for right to unionize

Uber and Lyft drivers testify on Beacon Hill for right to unionize

BOSTON - Uber and Lyft drivers are rallying for better benefits and a guaranteed minimum wage at a hearing at the State House on Monday.

More than 300 rideshare drivers signed up to testify on Beacon Hill in support of higher wages.

"This is allowed to occur because companies like Uber and Lyft do not classify their drivers as employees, which means they're not protected by state and federal employee protection laws," said State Senator Pavel Payano.

Payano supports the Rideshare Driver Justice Bill, which would put them on the path to form a union. It would be the only law in the country that would give rideshare drivers bargaining rights, job protections and a guaranteed minimum pay.

A recent report showed that drivers make less than the state's minimum wage of $15 an hour after all of their expenses.

A mother of three was one of the drivers to testify Monday.

"I usually work 60-70 hours a week, it wasn't always like that, but over the past few years I have had to work for longer hours to make the same amount of money in less time," the woman, who was only identified as Bethlehem, said. "I'll just share what my son said recently, he just asked me, if all of us in our family skip a meal one da, will you be able to afford to see a family movie with us like before?"

Lawmakers are asking each person to keep their testimony under three minutes so that everyone has a chance to speak.