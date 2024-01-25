Massachusetts woman killed in New Hampshire snowmobile crash

BERLIN, N.H. – A Massachusetts woman died Tuesday in a snowmobile crash in northern New Hampshire.

Police said 56-year-old Stacey McGarry of Littleton crashed in Berlin near Androscoggin Valley Hospital.

Because the crash happened near the hospital's back parking lot, first responders were on scene quickly and began rescue efforts.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said that despite those efforts, McGarry's injuries were too severe and she did not survive.

A passenger who was on the back of the snowmobile said McGarry was traveling west on Corridor 12 when she failed to make a right turn. The snowmobile hit a rock, causing it to go airborne and slam into a tree.

The passenger was thrown from the snowmobile but was not hurt.

McGarry had rented the snowmobile earlier in the day. Fish and Game said it appears McGarry had "limited or no snowmobiling experience."

Investigators said speed and inexperience likely caused the crash.