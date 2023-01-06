Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark named NHL All-Star

BOSTON -- To the shock of absolutely no one, Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark was named a 2023 NHL All-Star on Thursday night.

It's the first All-Star nod of Ullmark's career. And he has certainly earned it with some stellar play in net for Boston.

The 29-year-old leads the NHL in wins thanks to his absurd 21-1-1 record on the season. Ullmark has also posted the best save percentage (.939) and goals-against average (1.86) through his 23 games.

Ullmark will tend goal for the Atlantic Division All-Stars, with the NHL rolling with four divisional teams with 11 players each. Eight players were announced for each team Thursday night, with fan voting deciding the final three spots on each team.

Chances are Ullmark will not be alone at the festivities in Sunrise, Florida next month. David Pastrnak should have no trouble earning a spot through the fan vote.

Fan voting got underway Thursday night online and will run through Jan. 17. The next crop of All-Stars will be announced on Jan. 19.