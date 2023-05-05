Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mom accused of killing her children, is permanently paralyzed
TEWSKBURY - Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children, is paralyzed, according to her attorney.
Defense attorney Kevin Reddington told WBZ-TV she is "permanently paralyzed from the waist down" after jumping out of a second floor window of her home back on January 24.
Clancy, 32, is charged with first degree murder in the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter, 3-year-old son, and 8-month-old son. Prosecutors said all three were strangled.
Clancy is now at Tewksbury Hospital for medical and psychiatric care.
